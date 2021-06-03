Crown Balloon Safari

Day 2 of the 30-day logo challenge!

Today's logo prompt: Hot Air Balloon

We were tasked with creating a logo featuring a hot air balloon. The logo should be a fun and whimsical I played around with a Safari themed company and chose bright eye catching colors to convey they playful side of the company as well as stay true to safari colors.

Let me know your thoughts on the logo? Excited to hear the feedback as we go day by day through the logo challenge. Follow us to see what we have in store.