digitalwaiter

Y the Wait Unwrapping Its Wings In UAE

digitalwaiter
digitalwaiter
  • Save
Y the Wait Unwrapping Its Wings In UAE ythewait app ythewait uae
Download color palette

Y the Wait UAE is a revolutionary food ordering application helping restaurants to automate their business operations. We have extended our horizons on UAE and 4 other major countries worldwide.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 3, 2021
digitalwaiter
digitalwaiter

More by digitalwaiter

View profile
    • Like