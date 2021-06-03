Fundnel - UX Case Study for a Deal Management Platform

The deal management platform system, codenamed DEALTRACK, is meant to be a centralised platform for Fundnel users to input, track, evaluate, score and store all documents related to the company and its fundraising efforts.

It provides the Chief Investment Officer (CIO) and deal managers an overview of any of the companies on the platform, and also provide ways to efficiently break down tasks for teams to collaborate and fulfil together.

Full Case Study can be shared upon request.