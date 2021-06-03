Deeezy

Magilio - A Chic Serif Fonts

Deeezy
Deeezy
  • Save
Magilio - A Chic Serif Fonts typeface elegantfont font typography
Download color palette

Beautiful and soft fonts in a contemporary style that can make your design projects look modern, elegant and luxurious.

https://deeezy.com/product/32426/magilio-a-chic-serif-fonts

View all tags
Posted on Jun 3, 2021
Deeezy
Deeezy

More by Deeezy

View profile
    • Like