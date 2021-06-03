Statistics and Galery blocks for Service Motors

Hello, guys! ✌️

This block consists of two parts: technical statistics with numbers and large block with photos of car service.

First block is quite simple. All numbers are situated at center of block, height of numbers is the same as titles, signs have same styles of text as main text blocks. I used gradient fill for number – at one side to separate them from titles, highlight numbers; at other side – integrate them to the complete design of block.

Second one is heavy block with a lot of images. All photos are arranged on the grid of the container and have small gradient border. The photos show some technical operations, working process and interior space in the workshop.

✔ Main difficulty: consisted with the picking and editing car image. My choice stopped at the blue Toyota CH-R on the roof of building (it shown on the hero section also). Image I edited at Photoshop: cut the car with the part of roof from the buildings. Then I made buildings transparent and added blur to them. All these manipulations make romantic atmosphere of night city after rain and organically complements gallery block.

Semi-transparent vector elements with different gradient fill located at the background of whole block. They interact with the main elements of design and will be used for animation.

