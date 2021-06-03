Fashion Store App

ChikeMD

While designing the Brooklyn Tailor app, I learnt that the first ideas for the app are ususally the beginning of the process. Usability studies and peer feedback influenced each iteration of the app’s designs.

The final high-fidelity prototype presented a cleaner user flow for ordering an outfit. It also met user needs for smoother checkout and more customization.

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
