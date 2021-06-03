Daily UI Challenge - 012 #012 - E-commerce Shop

Trending designs to inspire you
Today was a single item e-commerce shop design but as you can see I couldn't decide on one so put a few together.
This is my favourite pudding out there so thought it was fitting. Stuck to their brand colours to save time as I have work later.
Any feedback would be appreciated.
Thanks for looking :)