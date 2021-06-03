Kausik Nanjappan

Government digital app concept for rural areas

Kausik Nanjappan
Kausik Nanjappan
  • Save
Government digital app concept for rural areas figma mobile app design design ui ux ui design
Download color palette

Hi Dribblers , this is a concept government app for rural areas for all their needs.
Check my Behance link to view completely: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120406531/Government-Digital-App-for-Rural-areas

View all tags
Posted on Jun 3, 2021
Kausik Nanjappan
Kausik Nanjappan

More by Kausik Nanjappan

View profile
    • Like