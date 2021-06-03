David Kravacek

Animation

Animation glitch after effects identity tv animation
Full video:
https://vimeo.com/535627094

Simple 3D animation that I created as a draft for TV ident. It's based on the reflection of the world that is disturbed by the digital artefacts and glitches – those represent our perception that is influenced by the outter world.

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
