R-Isights Website Design

R-insight is an agency focused on generating Research Insights that catalyze evidence-based decision making across Armenia and beyond. Founded in 2010, their research agency offers the full-cycle of market and social research services based on international quality standards.

Main task of the project was to understand the business goals, user needs and create the website which would be relevant to their branding, make it simple and clear, so that the user can navigate in website easily.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/120353265/R-Insights-Website-Design