Faith Emike

WORLD CITIZEN Clothing donation app

Faith Emike
Faith Emike
WORLD CITIZEN Clothing donation app donation minimal app ux ui
Hi guys, I just designed my very first project which is a clothing donation app.

In the world today, so many people wish to donate their old clothes and they are unaware of how to go about it. My aim is to create a digital place where donation of clothes are seamless and easy.

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
Faith Emike
Faith Emike
