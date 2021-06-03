WORLD CITIZEN Clothing donation app

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys, I just designed my very first project which is a clothing donation app.
In the world today, so many people wish to donate their old clothes and they are unaware of how to go about it. My aim is to create a digital place where donation of clothes are seamless and easy.
Please like and spread some love.