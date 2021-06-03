Bankfield Financial Services | Web Design

We were approached by Paul from Bankfield Financial Services with little but a business name.

We set out initially creating his logo and then carried this brand identity through to his newly designed website.

With Paul's services mainly being life insurance and critical illness cover he wanted to steer away from the usual “doom and gloom” (his words!) imagery that some of his competitors were using.

Having this in mind, we set out creating a series of fun illustrations for the new website that would not only solve this issue, but also utilise the new brand colours creating a very strong visual identity.

You can check out the full website here:

https://www.bankfieldfinancial.co.uk/

