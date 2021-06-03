Choirul Garin

Conecworld Ventures - Hero Page Exploration

Choirul Garin
Choirul Garin
  • Save
Conecworld Ventures - Hero Page Exploration venture capital ventures hero section hero banner landing page web design website design webdesign website userinterface user interface design user interface ui ux uiux ui design uidesign ui
Download color palette

Hi, folks!
Here is my project with Conecworld Ventures to make Company Landing Page, hope you like it! Feel free to leave feedback and advice.

— — — — — — — — — —
Want to collaborate?
📧 Email Us: choirulpratama211@gmail.com
Website | Zadeer Digital Product Studio | LinkedIn

Thank you.

Choirul Garin
Choirul Garin

More by Choirul Garin

View profile
    • Like