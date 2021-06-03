Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi, Folks.
Continue to work one by one design, here is the new minimal Real estate Web exploration. Glad to share with you :D
About Project: It's a Practice project.I try to make it clean and user friendly. hoping some valuable feedback from yours :)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
🌎 VIEW MORE WORKS ON:
DRIBBBLE | INSTAGRAM |UPLABS | BEHANCE
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Get a quick discussion about your project, Schedule a Discussion
I am available For Freelance Project, part-time or Remote job.
say hello@
mahadihasanrony500@gmail.com