Logo for GDT

Logo for GDT illustrator logo branding graphicdesign adobe photoshop logo design flat photoshop minimal design
The idea I had before I started sketching was to combine the letters G+D+T for the just one monogram logo. When I started sketching, I came up with different concepts but I chose this to be the best, then imported it into Adobe Illustrator, used circles to come up with the final result.

If you need yours, please do well to email me at collinzdezignz@gmail.com

