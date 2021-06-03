World’s first blockchain-backed fantasy sports platform

Trending designs to inspire you
MYDFS
A revolution in fantasy
We created an industry-defining app that made the overall process of DFS playing easy, transparent, and fully secure. A quick tutorial game and interaction design of the MyDFS app also helped new users understand the platform in no time.
Fast and worry-free transactions
Due to the decentralized nature of blockchain, smart contracts, and cryptocurrency, people could buy or sell their tokens and receive their winnings almost instantly. Smart contracts make sure every transaction on the platform was properly verified, publicly accessible, and executed at lightning speed.
Investor-friendly, profitable gaming
Users were also invited to use our brokerage technology to invest in other fantasy players and share their winnings. Leveraging the transparency of smart contracts as well, this meant investors could be sure that players didn’t use their money for anything except the games they’d agreed to participate in.
Hit the link to dive into: Full Case
We stand by for New Projects:
info@efirmedia.com
Efir Media | Behance | Facebook | Instagram