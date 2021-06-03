Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Good for Sale
Oksana qoqsik

6x FREE Emotes for Twitch, Discord or Youtube

Oksana qoqsik
Oksana qoqsik
6x FREE Emotes for Twitch, Discord or Youtube

6x FREE Emotes for Twitch, Discord or Youtube

6x FREE Emotes for Twitch, Discord or Youtube.
Emotes: OH NO, HYPE, Good Job, GG, Nice!, WTF.
This pack includes 6 different emotes.
— 3 main sizes in the pack: 112x112px 56x56px 28x28px;
— Bonus sizes: 300x300, 128x128, 72x72, 36x36, 32x32, 18x18;
— All files are .png with transparent backgrounds.

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
Oksana qoqsik
Oksana qoqsik
Twitch Partner, Full time designer. Etsy seller.
