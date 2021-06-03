6x FREE Emotes for Twitch, Discord or Youtube.

Emotes: OH NO, HYPE, Good Job, GG, Nice!, WTF.

This pack includes 6 different emotes.

— 3 main sizes in the pack: 112x112px 56x56px 28x28px;

— Bonus sizes: 300x300, 128x128, 72x72, 36x36, 32x32, 18x18;

— All files are .png with transparent backgrounds.