Ines Vieira

Norte.ar #1

printing graphic layout editorial magazine design magazine
We're very excited to share Norte ar, a magazine by Porto Business School. Norte ar aims to serve as a future memory, to help in the development of a process of reconstruction of the social-economical global situation. Full project on our website!

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
