Muchtar Ruddin
Furonto

Score - Soccer App

Muchtar Ruddin
Furonto
Muchtar Ruddin for Furonto
Hire Us
  • Save
Score - Soccer App ui league news football club sports lineup football match mobile app mobile soccer football app goal valencia real madrid game stats sportening
Score - Soccer App ui league news football club sports lineup football match mobile app mobile soccer football app goal valencia real madrid game stats sportening
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble shot HD - 2.png
  2. Dribbble shot HD - 4.png

Visual Exploration
Hi, Dribbblers! This is my exploration of a Soccer App for Furonto.

In short, this is Score, an application that can be used to watch live matches, read news, and all about football

Buy This Design on Uplabs Now!

Thank you for watching!
Follow us if you want to keep in touch and press [L] if love it! ❤️
---
Need a great design like this? Let’s have a chat!
📨 Email: furontodesign@gmail.com
💬 Whatsapp: Let's have a chat now
---
This is Furonto
Furonto is a remote design team based in Indonesia that specializes in UI/UX, 2D/3D Illustration, and Motion Graphic.
---
Find Furonto at
Instagram | Marketplace | LinkedIn

Furonto
Furonto
Hire Us

More by Furonto

View profile
    • Like