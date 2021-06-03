Guerilla gardener

In front of the entrance of the previous building where I lived there was a neglected area of grass, and together with neighbors, we had some good laughs while trying to annoy instances which were kind of responsibility to keep that area maintained. In the beginning, When some of our house plants started to look almost grotesque in the misery we planted them outside in the grass. Those were tulips, some small spring flowers, or outgrown cacti- but in the end, few of the families got so involved in this unsanctioned gardening that they planted even lilacs and a couple of spruces in this area. We would have such a cool spot to chill in front of the building, eventually, everything we planted got ripped out from the ground. And even benches we're removed to trash from the spot. It's been years. But the "fight" goes on! And we will always I root for the lilacs. :)