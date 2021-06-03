Magento 2 BTSWholesaler Dropshipping by Meetanshi allows integrating BTSWholesaler with Magento 2 stores to sell products like hair-care, skin-care, make-up and para pharmaceutical products in European countries.

BTSWholesaler is one of the largest perfumes and cosmetics distributors in Europe. It offers more than 600 brands and has around 17000 references in stock. Most of the products have EAN (European Article Number) codes. Meetanshi has developed the Magento 2 BTSWholesaler Dropshipping to integrate the Magento 2 store with BTSWholesaler dropshipping and offers products like cosmetics and para pharmacy to the customers within European Union, United States and Australia.

The extension allows the Magento 2 store owners to offer products within European Union. BTSWholesaler sends the order directly to your customers ensuring utmost safety measures. It facilitates personal tracking for every order placed.

BTSWholesaler Dropshipping by Magento 2 facilitates your customers in identifying the brand as they are with the name and logo of your company. All you need to do is manage orders and payments in Magento 2 store without investing in stock or having a store. Hence, having better sales with good profit margins is only possible with Meetanshi’s Magento 2 BTSWholesaler Dropshipping.



Benefits of integrating BTSWholesaler Dropshipping in Magento 2 store:

* There is no requirement of investing or managing the stock.

* Doesn’t have to deal with packaging and delivery.

* Offers a multi-language catalog.

* Deliver orders with the company name and logo, as to build and maintain the brand identity.

* Can have sales with high-profit margins due to the wholesale prices even on single units



Benefits of choosing Meetanshi’s Magento 2 BTSWholesaler Dropshipping extension:

* Facilitates the admin to hide the shipping method if it is not available.

* The admin can enable easy synchronization of BTSWholesaler dropshipping orders.

* Allows the admin to charge handling fees on BTSWholesale orders.

* Backend option to list all the products and categories in the “BTS Wholesaler Update Log” and facilitates the admin to select multiple logs to either export or delete them.

* Facilitates easy integration of BTSWholesaler dropshipping with Magento 2 for selling perfumes and cosmetics by BTSWholesaler.

* Offers sandbox mode.

* Use API key obtained during registration to integrate BTSWholesaler with Magento 2.

* Can use either of the payment methods:

• Bank Transfer

• Wallet

• Offers two modes for order synchronization:

• Immediate

• Using Cron job

• The admin can enable debug log if required.

• Allows admin to configure to list the added and updated products in the backend grid “Manage BTSW Products” which is as follows:

• Allows to delete or sync multiple products.

• Refer updated logs.

• Using the “Add all Products” button can easily add products from BTSWholesaler.

• With the help of the “Update All Now” button, it is possible to easily update the products.

• Allows admin to configure to list the added and updated categories in the backend grid “Manage BTSW Categories” which is as follows:

• Allows to delete or sync multiple categories.

• Refer updated logs.

• Using the “Add all Categories” button can easily add categories from BTSWholesaler.

• With the help of the “Update All Now” button, it is possible to easily update the categories.

• Allows the admin to display a custom title for BTSWholesaler Dropshipping method.

• Frontend option to set the custom error message for the shipping method.

• The admin can choose countries to use BTS Wholesaler shipping method.

• Frontend option to display BTSWholesaler categories and products.

• Allows admin to display the shipping method option on the checkout page.

• Allows admin to configure to list the updated orders in the backend grid “Manage BTSW Orders” which is as follows:

• Allows to delete or sync multiple orders.

• Refer updated logs.

• With the help of the “Update All Now” button, it is possible to easily update the orders.

For more information, visit https://meetanshi.com/magento-2-btswholesaler-dropshipping.html