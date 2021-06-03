Tulip Global | Concept 03

Trending designs to inspire you
Tulip Global!
03/03. Based in Canada, Tulip Global is a buying house for Home Textile and bedding material. During the discovery session we established a direction and decided on the attributes of the brand to be iconic, vibrant, and top quality. Keeping that in mind these logo concepts were built.
