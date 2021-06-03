Lina

VRParty Animated Logo

VRParty Animated Logo branding design animation vector illustration typography minimal logo
Hi hi! U you doing well?

Adobe Photoshop animation looks like that. It's fast and simple. But I'm sure that's pretty enough for the beginning and for using this logo in mobile app.
Hope you like it ~
Posted on Jun 3, 2021
