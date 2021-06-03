Daily UI - #048 - Coming Soon

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Simple James Bond poster for the coming soon challenge. Very excited for the return of 007 to theatres.
Font for the main text is Futura Black (which is used on all the official posters) and Gotham Pro for the subtitle.