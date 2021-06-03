David Salmon

Daily UI - #048 - Coming Soon

Daily UI - #048 - Coming Soon dailyui
Simple James Bond poster for the coming soon challenge. Very excited for the return of 007 to theatres.

Font for the main text is Futura Black (which is used on all the official posters) and Gotham Pro for the subtitle.

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
