Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
TradeDog has assembled an elite team of experienced professional traders and analysts with experience across Global markets, multiple industry verticals, and various asset classes. Our traders and analysts are continually assessing, researching and testing trade models using technical and fundamental analysis to create improved trading results. This intelligence is continually fed into our machine learning models to increase the precision of market movements.