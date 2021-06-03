Neon Bank Brand Book

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
We have developed a concept for a modern website for the bank 🤑. It is a product itself with an innovative approach, with different pleasures for owners and advantages in use. We wanted to display the transparency of these processes in the design, making this a visual decision for the card. What do you think 👽?