Header Finance Design

Hello Guys 👋

Today I continue to explore the financial design that I made yesterday but now I am making a header version which I will later turn into a landing page, please check the design 😍

.

.

What do you think about this Header? 🧐

.

Contact Us: sayyidahsan19@gmail.com

Follow: DRIBBBLE | INSTAGRAM | BEHANCE | UPLABS

Have a nice day!