Online courses for Skill Development Concept : Mobile Screens

Online courses for Skill Development Concept : Mobile Screens education website mobile ui product design ios app design schools school app online classes education app educational career school teacher student online class courses education
Hey Folks, Here is an online course application concept.
Ed-tech has come a long way since its inception. With 10+ unicorns in the field it surely is the future.
Illustration Credits : UI8
Please leave any suggestions. More snippets from this project are to be displayed soon
