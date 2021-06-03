aPurple

Clubhouse App UI Design

Clubhouse app - An audio-based social media platform is booming in the market.

Based on one of our client’s requests, here is an exploration of the Clubhouse app in our way.

Our designers have come with a unique UI design of an app like Clubhouse.

It is designed with the help of a designing tool - Figma.

Looking for similar UI designs? Get in touch with us at biz@apurple.co

