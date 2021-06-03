Web bank dashboard

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi again!
Today I want to share a bank page from which the user can manage his account and analyze his expenses 📊💲.
In the UI, I used an analog color combination 🌈 with low saturation ☁️
I chose the font combination Roboto with Noto Sans.
If you liked my idea, press L😉