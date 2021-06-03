User Experience
PicklePlay User Interface settings landing design app design art game ui sports chat onboarding typography ux ui vector user interface design uiux user interface user experience illustration design
TechAhead designed a robust application on Serverless Scalable Architecture which can withstand millions of users with server autoscaling infrastructure. We optimized the application for performance resulting in a smooth and highly engaging user experience, which is helping the PicklePlay to get massive app downloads through “word of mouth” – even though marketing has yet to start.

Find out more about Pickle Play App Case Study.

