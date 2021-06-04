Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
"Safe zone" music player

"Safe zone" music player music player music ux mobile design mobile ui mobile ui
The idea came up while trying to implement a "safe zone" in UI design and helping users reach all important elements with one finger.

What do you think?

Full presentation on: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120971305/Safe-Zone-Music-player-Concept-design

Posted on Jun 4, 2021
