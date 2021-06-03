Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Benjamin VARIN
habx

Analytics

Benjamin VARIN
habx
Benjamin VARIN for habx
  • Save
Analytics dark mode darkmode dark habx design ui concrete analytics chart charts stats analytics
Download color palette

💥 Design problem :
Needed to design easy to read charts, regarding data type.

🔎 Our solution :
First we had to reduce number of colors and create a specific color scheme.
Rethink charts regarding data type.

🖍 Designed with Figma

👯 Design team
AD Benjamin Varin
GD Charly Leguerrier

habx
habx
Making design concrete.

More by habx

View profile
    • Like