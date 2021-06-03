Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Khushal Jain

Fitness Mobile App.

Fitness Mobile App. vector typography minimal flat logo illustrator illustration icon design branding
Hi all! 😁

This is a concept of fitness app design. Here you can view your workout routine and add new workouts to your daily schedule.

Feel free to give feedback and comments. Press "L" if you like it.

Khushal Jain
Khushal Jain

