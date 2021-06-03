Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Anton Borzenkov

Specify hours step

Anton Borzenkov
Anton Borzenkov
Hire Me
  • Save
Specify hours step animation steps business settings week onboarding ui form design scheduler days time selector timer desktop design web hours opening
Specify hours step animation steps business settings week onboarding ui form design scheduler days time selector timer desktop design web hours opening
Download color palette
  1. Untitled-1.mp4
  2. Frame 533.png
  3. Frame 534.png

Hi guys!

In the next version of onboarding, we've added a clarifying question about opening hours. Initially, we assume that most services work five days a week with the same schedule, but it is possible to set up a completely unique one.

Let me know what you think!

🐠 Press L if you like it.

542906fabd54c2550085d3796aac1eba
Rebound of
onboarding steps
By Anton Borzenkov
Anton Borzenkov
Anton Borzenkov
inspire someone
Hire Me

More by Anton Borzenkov

View profile
    • Like