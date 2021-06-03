Specify hours step

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi guys!
In the next version of onboarding, we've added a clarifying question about opening hours. Initially, we assume that most services work five days a week with the same schedule, but it is possible to set up a completely unique one.
Let me know what you think!
