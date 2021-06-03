Lidia Drozdova
3D Characters 3D UI interface 3d artist webdesign ui design uidesign illustrator 3d art 3d illustration 3d cinema4d illustration
Illustration for the main page of FlowMapp that we made recently! I rendered 3D in Arnold for Cinema4D, and Denis Bolshakov used Procreate for 2D✨

