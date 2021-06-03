Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Shelton D'souza

A little animation for my website

Shelton D'souza
Shelton D'souza
  • Save
A little animation for my website after effects art direction 2d animation
Download color palette

Here's a clip from an animation I'm working on for my website.
I'm treating this like a little side project that will constantly evolve.

Check out the current version on my website
www.sheltondsouza.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 3, 2021
Shelton D'souza
Shelton D'souza

More by Shelton D'souza

View profile
    • Like