Hello Guys!

Here are few screens which we did for a client for a Referral app concept. The basic idea was to ask users to refer their friends on the platform & win exciting prizes.

It was quite fun to work on the Neumorphism style.

Hope you all like it. Your feedback would be appreciated.

Press 'L' to like the post.

----

We are accepting new projects to work with. Feel free to Say hello!

Our website :: Instagram