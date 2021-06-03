Ighero Dashboard

Hello everyone! We are delighted to welcome you to our redesigned web application. Ighero is an Instagram content creation and tracking platform.

The graphs show the effectiveness of Instagram tracking for metrics such as average follower engagement. Users can take practical actions to improve their social media strategy and optimize their performance. You can track the interaction with your profile, how the number of your subscribers has changed, and the time you interacted most on Instagram. And also, you can see which gender of your subscribers prevails and from which countries people are subscribed to you.

