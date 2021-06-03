Figma Marketplace Template

Second Shot: Feadback Requested

DigiSell- We started to create a template for "Digital Products Selling Website". This is the first shoot of a Home Page. The Full Template in Figma version is coming soon.

Template V- 01 Plan-

1. 4-5 Different Home Pages

2. Dark and Light version

3. Figma Blocks based- Easy to Customize

4. Grid System

Please leave your feedback in comments. If you need a copy Contact us

