Zelal Hossain

Figma Marketplace Template

Zelal Hossain
Zelal Hossain
  • Save
Figma Marketplace Template figma website template
Download color palette

Second Shot: Feadback Requested
DigiSell- We started to create a template for "Digital Products Selling Website". This is the first shoot of a Home Page. The Full Template in Figma version is coming soon.
Template V- 01 Plan-
1. 4-5 Different Home Pages
2. Dark and Light version
3. Figma Blocks based- Easy to Customize
4. Grid System

Please leave your feedback in comments. If you need a copy Contact us

Our Website | Behance

View all tags
Posted on Jun 3, 2021
Zelal Hossain
Zelal Hossain
Javascript developer and JS Template team Owner

More by Zelal Hossain

View profile
    • Like