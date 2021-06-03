Blink Demo

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This is a demo of three types of blinks. The first one is very basic. Two positions and Squash/stretch effect. The second one works the same as the first one, but more details have been added. The third one is based on the animation of the two previous ones, but the eyelid and pupil animation has been added. Everything is animated in vectorial form in Rive.