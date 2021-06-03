Juan Carlos
Rive

Blink Demo

Juan Carlos
Rive
Juan Carlos for Rive
  • Save
Download color palette

This is a demo of three types of blinks. The first one is very basic. Two positions and Squash/stretch effect. The second one works the same as the first one, but more details have been added. The third one is based on the animation of the two previous ones, but the eyelid and pupil animation has been added. Everything is animated in vectorial form in Rive.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 3, 2021
Rive
Rive

More by Rive

View profile
    • Like