Drew Rios

Death, Taxes, and Hot Ass Type

Drew Rios
Drew Rios
Hire Me
  • Save
Death, Taxes, and Hot Ass Type death taxes hot ass type typography benjamin franklin
Download color palette

A little type treatment based on Benjamin Franklin's famous quote :)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 29, 2011
Drew Rios
Drew Rios
I design weeb things & keeb things
Hire Me

More by Drew Rios

View profile
    • Like