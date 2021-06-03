Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Interest Based Chat Application

Interest Based Chat Application
Hello there,

We have designed this chat app to get in touch with like-minded people based on your common interests and hobbies.

This chat application builds with an interest-based matchmaking algorithm. Specifically, users can put some of their interests and hobbies, and this app will try to find people who have interests in common with their profile.

App users can choose other people to have a talk with from the chatting list and can able give ratings to other user profiles.

Let us know your views in the comment section!
