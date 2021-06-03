Nicole Hammonds

Spaghetti Dinner Still Life

Spaghetti Dinner Still Life pasta spaghetti food dinner procreate art procreate illustrator color palette graphic design art illustration graphic art
Still Here Still life is an illustration challenge on Instagram with weekly still life prompts that give artists a chance to draw something along with other great artists and allow them to get discovered. It's always great when you're creatively stuck and don't know what to draw in the moment.

