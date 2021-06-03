While we’re working on new cool design stuff want to remind you about our old but very beautiful ones. Remember our Blink illustrations? 20 modern and bright characters collected for brave designers. Use them to attract a new audience to your project and get nice feedback.

💥 Get Blink Illustrations

Don’t forget about Summer Sale on Craftwork!

Up to 50% discounts for all Craftwork design assets and Pro Access. Boost your design workflow for a better price.

Go and explore Summer Sale on Craftwork. Discounts are alive till 7th June.

Follow us on: Behance | Twitter | Instagram | UI8 | CM | Craftwork | Telegram