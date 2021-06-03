Direct Message

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi guys !
These are the design that I made for DailyUI Challenge.
Hope you like it !
Feel free to leave comments or feedback (for a better progress in the future)
Contact me at :
nandaermon@gmail.com
Hit me on Instagram :
@prontagonist
Thanks !