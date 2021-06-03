Tea Packaging Design I Pouch Packaging Design I Label Design

I was using Photoshop since the age of 10 years and I'm an expert in it.

A Graphic Designer with a specialty in premium food packaging design & food labels. I have great enthusiasm for design and the capabilities to transform your ideas into reality.

A good design helps to attract the right customers to your brand and is really beneficial. I am able to create compelling premium food packaging designs & food labels that match not only your brand but also make sure it stands out aesthetically.