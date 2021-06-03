C Kamalakannan

MISS UNIVERSE news paper ads

MISS UNIVERSE news paper ads photoshop icon typography design
Shraddha Shashidhar from Mumbai has just won Miss Diva 2017
About :
Miss Diva is a part of Femina Miss India pageant that primarily selects India's representatives to Miss Universe, one of the Big Four major international beauty pageants. The pageant also sends representative to Miss Supranational.

Posted on Jun 3, 2021
