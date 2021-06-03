Nasim ⛹🏻‍♂️

Real Estate Home Page UI Design - Ghor

Real Estate Home Page UI Design - Ghor uiux design website design agents rent house house home for sale brokers realtor real estate ui design rental website property finder real estate landing page property home page home real estate website realestateagent real estate agency real estate realestate
  1. Ghor Realestate@3x.png
  2. ✅Real Estate II@1x.jpg

Hi There 🤗,
Ghor is a real estate website through which people can buy, sell and rent their house. This website brings together real estate agents from all over the world so that users can easily rent and sell a home at any new place or address of his/her choice. They can also buy and sell homes at a good price with the help of real estate agents.

