Real Estate Home Page UI Design - Ghor

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi There 🤗,
Ghor is a real estate website through which people can buy, sell and rent their house. This website brings together real estate agents from all over the world so that users can easily rent and sell a home at any new place or address of his/her choice. They can also buy and sell homes at a good price with the help of real estate agents.
Don't forget to appreciate 😍 and follow me ⛹️.
I am available for New Projects.
Email - sanasim2430@gmail.com
Follow Me -
Instagram | Dribbble | Linkedin | Behance