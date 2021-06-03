Prismetric

Fleet Management App Design

Fleet Management App Design
Hello folks,

Digitization in the global market is being adopted across several industries, and fleet management is no exception.

We are so excited to present our fleet management app that can help fleet managers to monitor their fleet from anywhere.

Herewith mobile app allows fleet managers to track their vehicle in real-time GPS, reporting on fuel consumption, monitoring driver behavior, and earnings.

Moreover, app layout is easy to navigate which helps in shipment management by analyzing expenses, licenses, and quote and help minimize emissions, and inventory.

The industry is moving towards digitization rapidly, and you should too!

